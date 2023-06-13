CARROLL COUNTY - Asher Dodd Herrin, 31, of Carroll, pled guilty to theft and assault of a peace officer on June 8, in a plea bargain that resulted in one of his two original theft charges being dismissed by the court. On March 6 Carroll police responded to a call regarding a burglary on a car. Taken were the car key, and a black back pack containing a pair of shoes, Apple air pods, a credit card and approximately $200 in cash.
The victim was able to give police a description of a suspicious subject, and police were able to locate that subject near West Third and Crawford streets. The subject was identified as Herrin, and returned the car, then led police to where the backpack had been stashed. Herrin said that was all he had taken, then was arrested and taken to the Carroll County Jail.
On March 7 the police attempted to arrest Herrin on a burglary charge. He was located at a property where he slept in a vehicle. He resisted arrest and when officers had to remove him from the vehicle, he fought back, injuring a police officer by hitting him in the head. Herrin was taken to the Carroll County Jail.
A jury trial was set for June 27 but a plea agreement was arranged, with written pleas of guilty filed on June 8. The judge ordered Herrin to pay $855 plus $128.25 surcharge for Count 1, burglary in the third, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was also ordered to pay the same on Count 3, assault on a peace officer with those amounts suspended. He was scheduled to serve 180 days in Carroll County Jail, with all but two days suspended to run consecutive with County 3 and on that count he was ordered to 180 days with all but 10 days suspended.
Herrin was placed on two year probation, and told to pay a $300 probation enrollment fee, submit a DNA sample and the appeal bond is set at $2,500.
According to the agreement, Count 2 was dismissed.