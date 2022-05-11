AUDUBON - Falcon Avenue in Audubon County between 320th and 340th Street reopened to traffic as bridge repairs have been completed. The work was scheduled to be completed on Tuesday, May 10.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 85°
- Heat Index: 85°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 79°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:04:08 AM
- Sunset: 08:29:03 PM
- Dew Point: 74°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 91F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds in the afternoon. High 93F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 06:04:08 AM
Sunset: 08:29:03 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SSE @ 17 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:03:02 AM
Sunset: 08:30:06 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: S @ 20 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:01:59 AM
Sunset: 08:31:07 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:00:56 AM
Sunset: 08:32:09 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:59:56 AM
Sunset: 08:33:09 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:58:57 AM
Sunset: 08:34:09 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:58 AM
Sunset: 08:35:09 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ESE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Local woman graduates United States Marine Corps Boot Camp
- Hog Wild: Exira-EHK students wrap up "Charlotte's Web"
- WIC honors Audubon's Riebhoff, Subbert as Legends
- Schedule of Audubon High School Graduation activities released
- Audubon senior recognized in Governor’s Scholar Program
- Exira Lions Club present awards
- PREP TRACK: Audubon girls shine at WIC track meet
- Emerge Marketing Solutions Receives Travel Iowa Award for Off the Beaten Path Video Series
- Treasurer Fitzgerald Announces College Savings Iowa 529 Day Giveaway in Audubon County
- Audubon State Bank to start construction on new bank soon
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.