Audubon County Sheriff
Arrests
Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gabriel Lonyume, 39, of Des Moines, on Jan. 3 on an operating while intoxicated — second charge. The charge stems from an incident in November of 2021 in the 3300 block of Littlefield Dr. He was seen by the magistrate and released on his own recognizance.
Joshua Madsen, 36, of Exira, was arrested on Jan. 7 for operating while intoxicated — second. He was released on his own recognizance and appeared before the magistrate at a later date.
Jeremiah Jobe, 37, of Audubon, was arrested on Jan. 25, on three violation of probation warrants. During his arrest he was also charged with possessing electronic contraband in a correctional facility. He is currently being held on a $20,000 cash only bond.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Jan. 27, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garret Horgdal, 38, of Henderson, for felon in Control of a firearm. Horgdal was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On Jan. 29, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Rowland, 31, of Council Bluffs, on a warrant for probation violation. Rowland was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Jan. 29, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Klinghammer, 28, of Griswold, on charges of child endangerment causing bodily injury. Klinghammer was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
Accidents
On Jan. 25, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident near 725th and White Pole Road. Investigating officers found a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado being operated by Garret Horgdal had driven off the side of the road to the left, entered the ditch and struck a culvert. The Silverado sustained approximately $18,000 worth of damage, no injuries were noted.
On Jan. 26, at approximately 4:28 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle accident at the intersection of Mills St. and Main St. in Griswold. Investigating Deputies found that a White 2005 Hyundai Sante Fe being operated by a juvenile female of Griswold failed to yield for a stop sign and struck a Red 2014 Mazda that was operated by Jenna Pelzer, 19 of Elliott. The Hyundai sustained approximately $1,500 of damage while the Mazda sustained an additional $1,500 of damage. No injuries were reported during this accident.
On Jan. 28, at approximately 2:42 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle accident at the intersection of Adair and Whitney St. in Griswold. Investigating Deputies found that a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox being operated by a David Anderson, of Atlantic, was traveling South on Highway 48 when a 1995 Ford F-250 being operated by a Alan Arp, of Griswold, turned in front of it. Both vehicle’s front ends sustained significant damage; the Equinox had approximately $15,000 worth of damage with airbags deploying as well while the F250 had approximately $3,000 worth of damage. A passenger within the Equinox sustained possible injuries and was transported to the Cass County Memorial Hospital by Griswold Rescue.
On Feb. 7, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark McNary, 50, of Walnut, for warrants of arson third degree and criminal mischief fourth degree. McNary was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release by his own recognizance.
On Feb. 5, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Fineran, 52, of Council Bluffs, on a warrant for violation of probation. Fineran was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Feb. 3, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Paulsen, 50, of Atlantic, on the charge of simple assault. Paulsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release.
On Feb. 1, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Diamond Young, 30, of Des Moines, on a warrant for failure to appear. Young was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release after time served.
On Feb. 1, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maria Mullenberg, 19, of Atlantic, on a warrant for aggravated assault. Mullenberg was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held until her later release on bond.
On Feb. 2, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area East of 590th Street on Eastland Road. Responding deputies found that a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado being operated by Donald Sonntag, of Atlantic, had driven off the roadway to the right. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a farm drive, continued down the ditch and collided with the embankment of a small culvert; coming to rest in an area of shallow water. Sonntag was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital for evaluation. The vehicle sustained disabling damage approximated at $6,500.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.