AUDUBON — A bridge on North Division Street leading to the Audubon Fairgrounds, has been in bad shape for some time, but there is good news: it’s going to be replaced.
The single-lane, weight-limited bridge will cost about $1.4 million to replace, and Audubon City Council members learned they could get up to $1 million in federal swap funds which are administered by the state, towards the replacement of the bridge, leaving the city’s share at $400,000.
After discussions with the city’s financial advisor, the council decided to refinance some 2012 bonds to a lower interest rate, and include funding for the city’s share of the bridge cost, which would come to about $1 million.
During a special meeting on Monday, the council approved resolutions to purchase the 2022 bonds for $1 million and authorized the redemption of the outstanding bonds from 2012.
The contractor is already working on the site.
Foran said a temporary bridge will be put in place just north of the original bridge to accommodate truck traffic there. The bridge will be replaced by a concrete bridge.