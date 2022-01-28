Bridge Funding

The North Division Street bridge, leading to the Audubon County Fairgrounds, has been in need of replacement for some time. The council has awarded the contract for the bridge replacement and approved bonds that will pay the city’s share of the $1.4 million cost.

AUDUBON — A bridge on North Division Street leading to the Audubon Fairgrounds, has been in bad shape for some time, but there is good news: it’s going to be replaced.

The single-lane, weight-limited bridge will cost about $1.4 million to replace, and Audubon City Council members learned they could get up to $1 million in federal swap funds which are administered by the state, towards the replacement of the bridge, leaving the city’s share at $400,000.

After discussions with the city’s financial advisor, the council decided to refinance some 2012 bonds to a lower interest rate, and include funding for the city’s share of the bridge cost, which would come to about $1 million.

During a special meeting on Monday, the council approved resolutions to purchase the 2022 bonds for $1 million and authorized the redemption of the outstanding bonds from 2012.

The contractor is already working on the site.

Foran said a temporary bridge will be put in place just north of the original bridge to accommodate truck traffic there. The bridge will be replaced by a concrete bridge.

