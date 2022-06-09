ADAIR COUNTY - A suspected intruder was shot by an Adair County resident who believed his house was being broken into early Thursday morning, according to information from Sheriff J.L. Vandewater, Adair County Sheriff. The suspected intruder was injured, and was transferred to a Des Moines area hospital for treatment of multiple gun shot wounds. The incident remains under investigation.
At 3:18 a.m. on Thursday the Adair County Communications Center received a cellular 911 call reporting a vehicle in the median of Interstate 80, near the Adair rest areas.
An Adair County Deputy responded to the scene, determining the vehicle, which had crashed, was one that had been reported as stolen to the Omaha Police Department previously. There was no driver at the vehicle, and officers from the Stuart Police Department were called in with their K9 unit to search for the driver.
At about 4:30 a.m. the Adair County Communications Center received a 911 call from a rural residence southwest of Casey from the occupant of the residence who said someone had been trying to break into his home, and that he had shot that individual.
Officers searching for the driver of the stolen vehicle were in the area and responded, rendering first aid to the wounded subject. Adair Rescue and Adair County Ambulance responded to the scene to provide additional assistance, and the wounded individual was transported by Air-Ambulance to Des Moines, where he is being treated for those injuries.
The incident is under investigation - and while in the very preliminary stages - it is believed that the sole resident of the home woke to the sound of strange noises. A short time later, there were additional loud noises and glass breaking, and the resident encountered an individual whom he believed to be unlawfully attempting to enter his home through a broken window. The resident fired multiple shots at the suspected intruder, then called 911.
The identity of the suspected intruder has not been confirmed at this time.
The Adair County Sheriff's Office has asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to assist with the investigation.
The Adair County Sheriff's Office, the Stuart Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Adair Fire and Rescue and Adair County Ambulance all assisted with the incident.
Sheriff Vandewater said there will be no additional updates until the investigation is concluded. He also stated that there was no information available to law enforcement that indicated there was an ongoing danger to the public, and it is believed that this is an isolated incident.