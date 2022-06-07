AUDUBON COUNTY — The Primary Election is going on from now through 8 p.m. in Audubon County and across the state. The north half of the county votes at the Audubon Agri-hall, while the southern half of the county votes at the Exira Event Center.
Four county positions will be on the ballot for today's Primary Election: one supervisor seat, the treasurer’s seat, the recorder’s seat and the attorney’s seat. Of those, there will only be a race for the open county supervisor seat with two Republican candidates running.
One supervisor seat is up for re-election. Gary VanAernam (Republican) is the incumbent, but is not running. Republican candidates on the ballot are Heath Hansen (Republican), and Todd M. Nelsen (Republican). There are no Democratic candidates.
The treasurer’s seat is also up and Deb Campbell (Democrat) is the incumbent. There is no Republican candidate.
The recorder’s seat is up, and Miranda Bills (Democrat) is the incumbent. There is no Republican candidate.
The attorney’s seat is up, and Chris Swensen (Democrat) is the incumbent. There is no Republican candidate.
Also on the ballot for Republicans:
For U.S. Senator — Jim Carlin and Chuck Grassley
For U.S. Representative, District 4 — Randy Feenstra
For Governor — Kim Reynolds
For Secretary of State — Paul D. Pate
For Auditor of State — Todd Halbur and Mary Ann Hanusa
For Treasurer of State — Roby Smith
For Secretary of Agriculture — Mike Naig
For Attorney General — Brenna Bird
For State Senator District 6 — Jason Schultz
For State Representative District 11 — Brian Best
Also on the ballot for Democrats:
For U.S. Senator — Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken and Glenn Hurst
For U.S. Representative, District 4 — Ryan Melton
For Governor — Deidre DeJear
For Secretary of State — Joel Miller and Eric Van Lancker
For Auditor of State — Rob Sand
For Treasurer of State — Michael L. Fitzgerald
For Secretary of Agriculture — John Norwood
For Attorney General — Tom Miller
For State Senator District 6 — no candidate
For State Representative District 11 — no candidate
Call the Audubon County Auditor’s office at (712) 563-2584 or email them at audcoaud@auduboncountyia.gov.