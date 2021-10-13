AUDUBON - With the water emergency extended on Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, the Audubon city council continues to work on ways to increase water supply for the city.
During the council's last meeting a low bidder was selected to complete work on a weir near the city, as part of the water project.
The weir or dam was damaged by flooding in 2019 and plans have been in the works to repair it. It was built about 50 years ago, and is important because it is in place to hold back water, which then helps to increase water levels of Audubon wells. If it were to fail, it could erode banks and widen streams, which could then affect bridges along the way.
The engineer's estimate was $576,000 and the city received three bids, with the low bidder being Healey Excavation, at $433,694. The council awarded a contract for work on the Weir project and work is expected to be done in spring of next year.
Due to the damage, USDA will be providing the financing to redo the dam and City Clerk Joe Foran said the contract had a substantial completion date set for May 2022 and completion date set for June 2022.
Bid documents are out now for a project that would include constructing a new well, metering manhole and well discharge water main. Sealed bids will be opened and tabulated at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 for consideration at the meeting on Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. The work would also be completed in 2022.