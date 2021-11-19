ADAIR - Slippery bridge conditions caused a multiple vehicle accident along Interstate 80 west of Adair on Friday, injuring one, according to a report from the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office.
The accidents occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on eastbound I-80 at mile marker 76.
A deputy arriving on the scene was informed of a two vehicle accident.
Erin Schild, of Lincoln, Neb., was driving a 2014 Nissan Rogue, and suffered suspected minor injuries when her vehicle left the road and struck a cable barrier, veered back into traffic and was struck on the passenger side by a 2021 Lexus RS on the passenger side. Schild’s vehicle left the road again, went through the south cable barrier and came to rest in the ditch.
The Lexus, driven by Richard Earl Adam, 61, of Blair, Neb., left the roadway and travelled through the cable barrier to the north and came to rest in the median.
Damages to these two vehicles was estimated at $25,000.
At about the same time, a 2015 RAM pickup driven by Patricia Sue Wagaman, of Red Oak, went out of control due to weather conditions, and struck the cable barrier, but did not contact any of the other vehicles. Wagaman’s vehicle sustained about $8,000 in damages.
Also, an eastbound 2019 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Erin Hoffmeyer, 40, of Lincoln, Neb., driving eastbound on the interstate, slowed for the multi-vehicle, lost control on the icy bridge, entered the center median and made contact with the cable barrier. Hoffmeyer’s vehicle received about $5,000 damage, but was able to be driven away.