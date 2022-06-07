Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Sunday, June 5, Cathy Vasser, 40, of Moncks, NC, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, and 42, of Atlantic, was arrested for domestic abuse assault.
On Saturday, June 4, four were arrested, including
Benser Mark, 28, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
K One Moses, 25, was arrested for simple assault.
TK Narios, 24, was arrested for public intoxication,
Daniel Duranceau, 38, was arrested for simple assault, and was cited into court and released at the scene.
On Friday, June 3, Cody Plies, 30, of Walnut, was arrested for simple assault. He was also cited and released from the scene.
On Wednesday, June 1 three were arrested:
Tina Binkley, 43 and Joline Reyes, 57 both of Grand Island, Neb., were arrested in Atlantic for theft in the 5th degree (dhoplifting), and Joyus Kosy, 27, of Atlantic, was arrested for domestic abuse Assault/1st offense.
On Tuesday, May 29, Jeffrey Knight, 35, of Atlantic was arrestedc for three counts of harassment in the 2nd degree.
On Monday, May 28, Logan Russell, 23, of Atlantic, was arrested for OWI/2nd offense.