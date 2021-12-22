Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Nov. 18, Atlantic Police arrested Dylan Gaines, 26, of Atlantic, on a warrant for parole violation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On Nov. 18, Atlantic Police arrested Noah Meinders, 20, of Atlantic, for theft fifth (shoplifting) . He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On Nov. 20, Atlantic Police arrested Albert Johnson, 36, of Harlan, for theft fifth (shoplifting) and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapon. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On Nov. 27, Atlantic Police arrested Berson Fred, 29, of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault first offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On Nov. 28, Atlantic Police arrested Alen Sisira, 32, of Atlantic, on a warrant for Violation of Probation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On Nov. 28, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Christopher Buck, 25, of Parkersburg for possession of drug paraphernalia. Buck was cited and released.
On Nov. 29, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Ronald Lee Bacon, 51, Altoona, due to an arrest warrant. Bacon was held on no bond and turned over to Marion County authorities.
On Nov. 29, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Charles Harold Lamb, 50, of Council Bluffs, due to court order. Lamb was sentenced to prison, and held without bond until delivered to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.
On Nov. 30, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's office arrested Michael Gail Steward, 40, of Fontanelle, for contempt-violation no contract order. Steward was released on his own recognizance per court order.
Harlan Police Department
Reminder for Pet Owners in Harlan
The city of Harlan reminds pet owners that 2022 Dog Tags are available for purchase. The cost of the tag is still $10 per animal and proof of rabies vaccination is required. Remember that the tags are good for the calendar year they were issued - January through December - not one year from the date that they were issued. All animals are due to be renewed by January, regardless of the date you licensed your pet.
Arrests
On Dec. 1, Jacob Patrick Sweeney, 28, of Audubon, was arrested following a traffic stop. Sweeney was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while barred.
On Dec. 3, David Allen Coenen, 36, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Coenen was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of stolen property.
On Dec. 14, Phillip Michael Houston, 35, of Walnut, was arrested on an active Pottawattamie County warrant.
On Dec. 18, Christy Lynn Horschar, 40, of Omaha, Neb., was arrested following a traffic stop. Horschar was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with prohibited acts penalties, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to have a valid DL.
Accidents
On Dec. 2, a 2020 Buick Envision owned by Carrie Greve of Elk Horn, was legally parked in the 2000 block of Chatburn Avenue. A 1993 Dodge Dakota owned by Doris Towne of Harlan, was leaving a parking stall, and turned too tight, side swiping Greve's vehicle, then left the scene not knowing she had hit the other vehicle.
On Dec. 3, a 2016 Chrysler 200 owned by Leah Schmidt of Harlan was parked on the west side of Dollar General at 1102 Chatburn Avenue. A 2004 Ford Explorer owned by Andrew Hanson of Harlan, backed out of a parking stall, and didn't see the Chrysler. He struck the rear of the Chrysler, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
On Dec. 6, a 2020 GMC Yukon driven by Robert Hoogensen, of Harlan, was traveling east on Baldwin Street and was struck by a 2010 Nissan Murano driven by Jaci Gansemer of Harlan, who was traveling south on Eighth Street. Both vehicles had disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.
On Dec. 16 Alan Schmitz of Harlan was driving a 2011 Chrysler 200, just behind a 2011 Ford F150 driven by Matthew Berney of Neola, at the intersection of 19th and Pine Street. Berney backed into Schmitz's vehicle, not seeing him. Berney's trailer hitch struck Schmitz's vehicle causing minor damage.