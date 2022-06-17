AUDUBON — The state Auditor says the city of Audubon misspent nearly $36,000 in Local Option Sales tax funds as well as failed to hold a public hearing for the sale of city property along with other questionable disbursements according to an audit report released this week.
None of the actions are considered illegal and the city is taking steps to rectify them.
The report outlines questionable disbursements to the Audubon Fire and Rescue Association for “fire protection fund donations,” to “various library employees,” for bonuses and nearly $36,000 in Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds which appeared to be not in compliance with the sales tax’s specific purpose.
In Audubon, LOST 1% sales tax, effective since 2001, must be used for materials for street construction and repair. In FY2020, $35,926 was disbursed from the fund, which didn’t appear to be in compliance with the specific definition.
“The City should review current and past disbursement to ensure local option tax collections are spent in accordance with the LOST ballot (i.e., on items directly related to street construction and repair). Any disbursements not found to be in accordance with the LOST ballot should be reimbursed by the appropriate fund,” the report states.
On Monday, the Audubon City Council discussed transferring the money to a more appropriate fund and would look into making changes to change the LOST ballot wording to be less restrictive. According to Joe Foran, Audubon City Clerk, auditors said they found the language for the possible uses for the LOST funds to be “one of the most restrictive they’ve ever seen.”
Changing the wording would require a public vote, and if the vote did not pass, the language would remain unchanged.
Two other “questionable disbursements” were noted because of a lack of documentation. The disbursements were to the Audubon Fire and Rescue Association for a fire protection donation of $5,580 and bonuses totalling $3,000 to “various library employees.” The recommendation was that the public purpose for the fire and rescue donation should have been better documented, and city officials should establish written policies and procedures with the requirement for documentation. The city responded by correcting the expenditure to the fire and rescue association, and had clarified with the library board that going forward the bonuses expenditure was not allowable, with the auditors accepting that response.
The report also noted an issue with how the sale of public property was handled by the city which failed to hold a public hearing on the sale.
“The City should seek legal counsel to determine the disposition of this matter. Also, in the future the City should obtain the best possible price when disposing of real property and should comply with Chapter 364.7 of the Code of Iowa,” the audit says.
City officials responded, saying, “The decision to enter into this arrangement was made by prior Council. The current Council was honoring an agreement that was in place. The City will discuss this agreement with the City Attorney for advice. In the future, the City will set public hearing and advertise property to the Public at Large.”
The property was acquired by the city, and state grants were used to clean it up before selling it back to the previous owner. The report states the city should have held a public hearing prior to the sale.
“The City did not document the public purpose of selling the improved property back to the original owner at the original unimproved price paid by the City rather than seeking the best possible price,” the report says, “Further, when disposing of City real property, Chapter 364.7 of the Code of Iowa requires a city to set forth the proposal in a resolution after holding a public hearing regarding the resolution and disposal. The City did not hold a hearing prior to the sale of the property on August 14, 2020, as required.”