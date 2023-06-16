SHELBY COUNTY - The Shelby County Supervisors held a public hearing approving an EMS resolution declaring Emergency Medical Response as an essential service.
Earlier, Auditor Mark Maxwell reported that Emergency Management Director Alex Londo and Tim Plumb, Chair of the Shelby County EMS Council, said in 2021 that legislation had passed allowing counties in Iowa to declare Emergency Medical Services an essential service and allow taxation to fund the service. Since then an advisory Council was formed and recommendations were given to the Supervisors for consideration. Plumb and Londo said that regular Advisory Council meetings are being held and are open to the public.
During this public hearing, no comments were received in the Auditor’s office regarding the public hearing on Tuesday, June 13 at the Shelby County Supervisors meeting.
The resolution is the result of private ambulance services owners announcing plans to retire and discontinue services. Since then, no private enterprise has come forward to provide emergency medical services.
A proposal to place the a question on the Nov. 7 General Election of whether or not to approve a local option surcharge not to exceed one percent, and an “ad valorem” property tax of not to exceed 75 cents per $1,000 of taxable value on all taxable property in Shelby County in order to fund Shelby County Emergency Medical Services.
The final resolution was approved unanimously, declaring the emergency medical services to be essential, and authorized - under voter approval on Nov. 7 - the imposition of a local option income surtax not to exceed 1 percent and or an ad valorem property tax not to exceed 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on all taxable property within the county. The supervisors will have to take action on a placing the public measure on the ballot.
Sheriff’s Deputy Derrick Steffen was also approved.