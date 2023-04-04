AUDUBON - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for 35 Iowa counties including Audubon and Cass counties. The watch runs from this afternoon from about 2:50 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Primary threats include possible tornadoes, and a couple of those are likely to be severe. Large hail over a wide area, with isolated very large hail events with hail up to 3.5 inches in diameter are likely. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are also possible.

The NWS release included a probability table including the percent chances of some of the possible things that could happen during the storm.

The probability of two or more tornadoes is 80 percent.

The probability of one or more strong tornadoes (EF2-EF5) is 60 percent.

The probability of 10 or more severe wind events are 60 percent.

The probability of 1 or more wind events 75 miles per hour or greater, 20 percent.

The probabilty of 10 or more severe hail events, 90 percent.

The probability of 1 or more severe hail events up to or over 2 inches in diameter, 60 percent.

The probability of 6 or more combined wind and severe hail events, 95 percent.

Area residents should be aware of the possibility of severe weather.