AUDUBON — The Audubon County Saddle Club’s annual Soup Supper and Auction is coming up and everyone is invited.
The date will be Jan. 29, with soup served from 5-7 p.m. and the auction to follow immediately after. Officials said, “Join us for the auction to sponsor a 2022 Audubon County Fair 4-H Horse Show Award.”
Soup offerings include chili, oyster and home made chicken and noodle soups. Sandwiches, ice cream, cookies and drinks are also available.
It’s open to the public and offered for a free will donation. A full service bar will be available. The supper will be held at the Agri-Hall on the Audubon County Fairgrounds.
Proceeds are used to help sponsor high school scholarships, and expenses at the horse area at the fairgrounds.