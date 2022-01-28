AUDUBON — It’s budget time and the Audubon City Council, like others, took time out to look over the city’s proposed budget during a special meeting on Monday night.
The meeting gave the council time to go through all the departments and propose changes.
City Clerk Joe Foran said some of the biggest increases include the purchase of a new police vehicle — probably a Chevy Tahoe as part of a five year rotation — and tazers. Additional equipment is also on the list for the Fire Departments, like new gear for firefighters.
Another big change is in public works, where there will be cost increases as new street projects are planned.
The council also talked about adding a sidewalk repair or replacement fund that could be used to help residents with the cost of repairs, but no decision was made on how the program might work.
The city will also get about $280,000 in American Rescue funds, with two payments of $140,000. Foran said the council struggled with what to use the funds for, initially thinking they might use it for sewer and water projects. The city was completing a major water and sewer project, but updates in the water and sewer hook-ups for the Albert the Bull Campground were a possible choice. After recent changes in how to use the money — the funds can now be used for any government use — Foran said the council will have to make the decision on where it’s most needed.
The city’s proposed tax levy — called the maximum tax levy — was published today — and a public hearing on it will be held on Feb. 14. The maximum tax levy was intended to bring “transparency” to property tax levies, Foran explained, but said it is confusing for some because it is not the final “total tax levy” that residents will pay. Additional levies including the voted general fund levy, debt service levy and capital improvement reserve levy are not included.
Overall, Foran said due to a change in valuations — they are up $9-10 million — the final tax levy will be a little lower than last year, but due to the rise in valuations, will raise as much money, or more, as last year. The published proposed maximum property tax levy is $16.71, down from this year’s $18.02
A date on the hearing on the final proposed fiscal year budget will be set during the Feb. 14 meeting, and residents can learn more about the budget during that meeting, expected to be in March.
The public hearing on the “max tax levy,” will be held on Feb. 14, at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.