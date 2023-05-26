AUDUBON — The City Council approved the transfer of property to Region XII during their meeting this week. A public hearing was held but there were no verbal or written comments. Another hearing regarding flood page management was also held without input.
City Approves Transfer of Property
Laura Bacon
