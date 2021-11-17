CASS COUNTY - A new trial date has been set for Alison Dorsey, charged with murder in the first degree and child endangerment - death according to on line court records.
The new trial date is Jan. 31, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.
After her first trial in Cass County resulted in a mistrial on Nov. 4,
Dorsey was charged after a child in her care on Oct. 7, 2019 was unresponsive, had difficulties breathing and went limp. CPR was administered, but the child died at Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
A motion for change of venue was filed Nov. 16, but as of Wednesday (today)there is no word on whether or not that will be granted.
Her counsel, DeShawn Lee Bird-Sell will not defend her this time around, and a motion to apply for counsel was filed Nov. 17. No new counsel has been announced as of Wednesday.