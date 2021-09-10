AUDUBON COUNTY — The Audubon Board of Supervisors approved a contract with IP Pathways for a one year contract starting Sept. 1, for data processing services.
The cost of the service is just over $10,000 per month, according to Audubon County Supervisor Chair Rick Thompson.
Thompson said the work would include look at some wiring that was installed incorrectly along with working on replacing the phone system in the building.
In other business the supervisors had heard a presentation on upgrading radio systems, with E911 Board personnel and Motorola Solution employees on hand. The discussion looked at current radio coverage in the county, and how much of the state Motorola currently covered. The E911 Board was requesting two additional towers for the county.
Cost figures could run from $2.5 to $4 million — or even as high as $10 million depending on the number of towers, consoles and radios were needed. Currently, Thompson said, the radio system changes are on hold while they get more information on total costs.