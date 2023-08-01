Audubon County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 3, deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office arrested George Palm III, 48 of Exira, after an incidence in the 600 Block of Thielen St. in Exira. Palm was arrested on two charges of assault causing bodily injury and a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He appeared before the magistrate and was held until he posted bond a few days later.
On June 10, Trent Rittenhouse, 23 of Lincoln, Neb. and Christina Isaacson, 48, also of Lincoln were both arrested following a traffic stop in the area of 340th and Littlefield Dr. Rittenhouse was charged with possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol first. He posted bond and was released the following day. Isaacson was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance-third and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was seen by the magistrate and held on bond.
On June 29 William Brubaker, 26 of Audubon, was being held in the Audubon County Jail on Audubon Police Department charges. He was charged with sex offender registry violation-second or subsequent. He appeared before the magistrate and was held on bond.
On July 13, William Brubaker was also charged with three additional counts of sex offender registry violation-second or subsequent and one charge of child endangerment- registered sexo ffender. He appeared before the magistrate and is currently being held on a $20,000 cash only and a $5,500 cash or surety bond.
On July 14, Tony Mack, 37 of Audubon, was arrested after an incident in the 600 Block of West Washington in Exira. Mack was charged with burglary third and Theft fourth. He appeared before the magistrate and is currently being held on a $6,000 cash or surety bond.
On July 19, Derek Mullen, 31 of Council Bluffs, was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear warrant for a domestic abuse assault charge that occurred in April. He appeared before the magistrate and is currently being held on a $1000 cash or surety bond.
Montgomery County Sheriff
Arrest
RED OAK - A 23-year-old Audubon resident, Timothy Dethlef Asmus was arrested during a traffic stop by Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies at 230th Street and Highway 48. An investigation with the help of the Montgomery County K-9, found Asmus in possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $1,000 bond. The Montgomery County K-9 assisted the deputies at the scene.
Note: Criminal Charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.