Adair County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
Clinton Lewis Casteel, Jr., 44, of Stuart, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of east Iowa Street in Greenfield by deputies with the Adair County Sheriff's office. He was arrested on an arrest warrant. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. Casteel faces charges of controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Corry Donald Johnson, 34, of Creston, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 5:18 a.m. in the 2400 block of Henry A Wallace Road, in Greenfield, by deputies with the Adair County Sheriff's office. Johnson was arrested on charges of reckless driving, driving while barred, eluding and outside warrants. Bond was set at $3,300 cash or surety, and Johnson was released at 1:30 p.m. on bond. Johnson was driving a motorcycle and did not stop when the
Cody Levi Redman, 30, of Lamoni, was arrested on Aug. 23 by deputies with the Adair County Sheriff's office in the 2100 block of 220th in Fontanelle. Redman was arrested on an arrest warrant, and bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. Redman is being charged by the state of Kansas, McPherson County with the crime of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and an arrest warrant had been issued. Officials with the state of Kansas said that extradition proceedings will begin immediately.
Koy Alan Brandt, 22, of Greenfield, was arrested on Aug. 25 by deputies with the Adair County Sheriff's office, at 320/25 in Greenfield on an OWI-second offense charge. Brandt was cited and released.
Hunter Davis VanWyk, 28, of Sioux City, was arrested on a violation of probation charge on Aug. 26 in the 300 block of east Iowa Street by deputies with the Adair County Sheriff's office. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.