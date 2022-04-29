AUDUBON — The Audubon County Auditor’s office accepts absentee requests now until Monday, May 23 at 5 p.m. Those who wish to vote absentee should allow extra time for the ballot to be mailed out and then returned to the office by 8 p.m. on June 7, Election Day.
At this time postmarks do not matter on ballots, if your ballot arrives after election day, it will not be counted. Mailed ballots may be hand delivered personally or by someone you designate to the Auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on June 7.
The first day to vote absentee in the Auditor’s office is May 18, and office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, the office does not close for lunch.
The last day to vote absentee in the Auditor’s office is June 6, until 4:30 p.m.