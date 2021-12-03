AUDUBON — Chris Hemmingsen, Audubon County Zoning Administrator, told the supervisors on Monday, that she’s had over 500 building permits just for the Heartland Divide I wind turbine project, and thinks she will have had close to double the number of permits this year over 2018.
Hemmingsen said on an average, not including wind turbine permits, they see about 50 permits, at a fee of $30.
In Fiscal Year 2021 Hemmingsen said the county received $13,057.50 with $8,300 in wind turbine fees. Additionally fees in a category related to oversize loads and more totaled $26,325.
She said the fees weren’t a big windfall, because while the county had made $13,000 in the FY, they had paid out $15,000 to Region IIV for work on the comprehensive plan. While that left them with about $2,000 to pay from another source, she was glad the public didn’t have to pay the entire amount.
The real windfall because of the wind turbines going in, she said, was related to people moving into the county — for housing, food, gasoline and more, while they worked on the turbines.
Additionally, Hemmingsen said some of the additional permits were because the word is getting out that even if you are a farmer you still need to get a permit for things like concrete footings or any permanent structure. Things like yard sheds or chicken coops didn’t require a permit.
If a county resident was planning on building, they should contact Hemmingsen either by phone or in person, to find out what is required.
Hemmingsen said she also handled moving permits, for things like moving oversized loads, and some downloadable permits are available on the website at https://www.auduboncountyia.gov/county-information/secondary-roads.aspx
Starting this spring turbines in the Eclipse project will be upgraded.
“They will be upgrading turbines starting this spring — it sounds like blades and the generator (will be replaced),” she said.
About 24 turbines will be updated.
“We will have a road agreement with them,” she said, for work like widening corners so the blades can get around.
Supervisor Rick Thompson said he’d heard wind turbines generally needed to be upgraded about every 10 years — these are eight to nine years old.
Developed by MidAmerican Energy, the Eclipse project includes 87 turbines in the Audubon and Guthrie areas.
In other business, Hemmingsen said work had been done on the Comprehensive Plan and 2021 Zoning.
Working with Region IIV the new plan will include things like zoning maps, and includes input from the newest census, zoning and history.
“The steering committee will work with the zoning commission to work on things like zoning maps,” she said. Monthly meetings had been held to put it together, and “Basically (the plan) says where we are at and where we want to go.”
While the plan could take a few more months to complete, she felt it was pretty close to taking out for final reviews.
They are also working on the zoning ordinance and she explained that the current draft had things highlighted that might need to be fixed or changed.
The supervisors plan to put the ordinance on the agenda for a meeting this Thursday, and planned to talk with Jotham Arber from Guthrie County public health and Mitch Rydl, County Engineer to see if they had any input.