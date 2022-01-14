AUDUBON COUNTY — Officials with Audubon County Secondary Roads said that utility crews will be working on power transmission lines starting Friday, Jan. 14 through Thursday, Jan. 27. The work will require road closures daily from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the road being open overnight.

Work along Quail Avenue from Highway 44 south to 240th Street is scheduled for Jan. 14-19; 240th Street from Robin Avenue, east to Swift Avenue is scheduled for Jan. 19-20 and work along 240th Street from Quail Avenue east to Robin Avenue is planned for Jan. 19-27.

This schedule may be affected by any weather-related setbacks.

