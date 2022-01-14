...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Today through Early Saturday
Morning...
.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa today into early
Saturday, bringing with it moderate to heavy snowfall. Travel
impacts are expected to be significant at times, especially
during afternoon school departures and the evening commute.
Widespread amounts of 6 to 10 inches of snow is expected across
the warning area with locally higher amounts possible. Winds will
be out of the east to northeast and will increase to 15 to 25 mph
with a few gusts over 30 mph tonight. The winds, combined with
snow, will yield very low visibilities at times and produce
pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open, rural
areas.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Much of northern, central and southern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.
&&