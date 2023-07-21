Atlantic Police
Arrests
On June 30, Atlantic Police arrested Theodore Hansen, 43 of Brayton, for operating while under the influence, He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Atlantic Police
Arrests
On June 30, Atlantic Police arrested Theodore Hansen, 43 of Brayton, for operating while under the influence, He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.