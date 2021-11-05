CASS COUNTY - The jury is deliberating in the trial of an Anita woman - Alison Dorsey - charged with murder in Cass County. The trial started on Oct. 27, and continued this week with Dorsey taking the stand on Tuesday. On Wednesday, closing arguments were presented and by around 1 p.m. the jury had begun deliberating.
Dorsey was charged with first degree murder and child endangerment for allegedly causing the death of Luka Hodges, an infant in her care, at her daycare center in Massena in early October, 2019.
On Wednesday, according to reports by KJAN’s Ric Hanson, Attorney Monty Platz presented his closing statement, saying that Luka ‘Should have had a fighting chance…he should be here alive.’ He characterized Dorsey as being less than truthful or at least accurate, in her account of what happened Oct. 7, 2019.”
According to court records, Luka Hodges was dropped off by his father at 8 a.m. on Oct. 7. Around 11 a.m. the father reportedly got a call from Dorsey that the child was not breathing right, and wouldn't eat. On his arrival the father reportedly found the child looking grey and not breathing.
The child died the next day at a children's hospital in Omaha.
The trial began with opening statements by Assistant Attorney General Monty Platz, the prosecution, and by the defense, represented by DeShawne Lee Birdsell, and continued this week.
On Tuesday, Prosecutor Monty Platz called Assistant State Medical Examiner Kelly Kruse back to the stand. Dr. Kruse had assisted at the child's autopsy, and stated earlier that the manner of the child's death was undetermined. Dr. Kruse said that what may have initially appeared to be a skull fracture was not the case, but Dr. Marco Hefti, a Neuropathologist with the University of Iowa, called by the state as a rebuttal witness, said he believed the injuries Luka sustained were consistant with severe head trauma. A second rebuttal witness Dr. Resimye Oral, a Child Abuse Pediatrics Specialist with the Child Advocacy and Protection Program at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon, New Hampshire, spoke via Zoom saying after reviewing records, there was no way Luka could have suffered the internal head injuries he did without being the subject of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
Dorsey, who had cared for the Hodges' children since 2015, also took the stand on Tuesday. She stated she was not aware of any prior injuries to Luka, or of any medical conditions he may have had, but said he was breathing heavy a couple of hours after being dropped off. She said she called the child's father to help her because Luka's brother, Karver, had similar issues and used a nebulizer. She called 911 after the Nick Hodges arrived and the child stopped breathing.
Dorsey had opened a day care in 2002 at her dad's house in Massena, and said she has had about 120 kids in her care over the years.
She also testified that she didn't know there was a limit to the number of children an unlicensed child care center was allowed - which is three babies. Reportedly there were 10 children at her daycare.
Judge Amt Zacharias said she dismissed the jury just before 2 p.m. and said the court needed to conduct some "housekeeping," including paper and procedural work, before moving on.