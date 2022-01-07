AUDUBON — An old bridge on North Division Street, over Blue Grass Creek and leading to the Audubon County Fairgrounds, is finally going to be replaced with some demolition to begin possibly as early as next week, according to Audubon City Clerk Joe Foran.
The bridge on North Division Street over Bluegrass Creek is the main access to the Audubon County Fairgrounds, and is used by an area farmer who lives west of the city. It is in poor shape, and has been restricted to one lane and one vehicle at a time for some time now.
Last spring Inspections of the bridge by the Iowa Department of Transportation found bridge planking and the timber sidewalk were worn, and there was general decay of the structure as far back as 2012, but the city didn’t have the estimated $1.5 million price tag to replace the bridge.
This spring the city was notified that funding up to $1 million was available.
Currently the bridge replacement has an estimated price tag of $1.3 million, and Audubon’s share of the cost will be about $350,000 to $400,000, Foran said.
Foran said the council is expected to award the contract at a meeting on Monday night at 5:30 p.m.
The city will bond for their share of the funding, along with refinancing some earlier bonds and a public hearing on the proposed authorization of the general obligation capital loan notes will be held at the start of the Jan. 10 meeting.