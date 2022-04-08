GREENFIELD - Serena Marie Sims, 38, of Williamsburg, Va., was sentenced Monday in Adair County District Court to serve a term not to exceed five years after a crash near Menlo resulted in the death of Julie Compton, 60, of Bridgewater, a passenger in the Ford Explorer that Sims was driving. According to reports, Sims was traveling south on Highway 25 near mile marker 65 when she lost control of the SUV, crossing the center line. The Explorer struck a car driven by David Nail, 32, of Corning, who was injured, along with Sims and another passenger in the SUV, Julie Holmes of Bridgewater and they were transported to the Adair County Memorial Hospital in Greenfield.
Adair County Attorney Melissa Larson reported that the accident was caused by more than just Sims, losing control of the SUV, but also by methamphetamine, THC metabolites and opiates found in Sims system when she provided a urine sample to law enforcement; Larson also said Julie Compton, the passenger who died, was Sims’ mother, and that the other driver, David Nail, suffered very serious injuries that will impact him for the rest of his life.
Sims was sentenced on a Class D Felony charge of involuntary manslaughter, reduced from a Class B Felony homicide by vehicle. She was also charged with serious injury by vehicle, also a Class D Felony. The terms will run consecutively and Sims will serve her time, less time served, at the Iowa Women’s Correctional Center at Mitchelleville. The bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.