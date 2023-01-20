MANNING — The IKM-Manning School Board approved a measure that will appear on the ballot on Tuesday, March 7. The measure, if approved, would use Secure and Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) — also known as the statewide one-cent sales tax for education — to complete a series of construction and renovation projects at its Manning campus. It was noted that the measure would have no impact on property tax or sales tax rates for IKM-Manning residents.
IKM-Manning Residents to Vote on Use of SAVE Funds for Facility Improvements
