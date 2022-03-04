Highway 25 Work Moved Up

GUTHRIE CENTER — Scott Suhr, Iowa Department of Transportation District Planner, is in the process of scheduling a public meeting for a section of Highway 25, south of Guthrie Center.
The meeting is to show the public the project layout, and what the detour route will be during the construction of the east-west portion of the project.
Suhr said heavy truck traffic to and from an ethanol plant has made the roadway rough.
The east-west section of the project will get a concrete paving, while the north-south section of the Highway 25 project, from White Pole Road to Interstate 80 will be asphalt overlay.
The DOT had scheduled the Highway 25 project for 2023, but with additional federal funds, they were able to move some projects, like this one, up to 2022.