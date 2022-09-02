AUDUBON — The trial for a Kimballton man accused of domestic abuse assault, sexual abuse and kidnapping has been continued until January.
On the Docket Update: Trial date continued to January for Kimballton man accused of domestic abuse, sexual abuse and kidnapping (copy)
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
-
-
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Area Police Reports
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Atlantic's Rush wins first meet title of season
- Homecoming: "Our Pride Can't Be Tamed" say the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton students
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Beisswenger takes second at WCV meet
- Council to put more bite into dog control ordinance
- 2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Audubon refilling, but looking for another big run in '22
- Area Police Reports
- 2022 CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: Audubon seeks to build on Beisswenger's big year
- Pencils, Paper and Different Classrooms
- Harlan Area Residents invited to 2022 Walk To End Alzheimer’s® On Sept. 10
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.