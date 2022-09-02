ATLANTIC - An accident at 9th and Oak streets in Atlantic Monday afternoon left one injured and resulted in damage to three vehicles.
featured
Accident in Atlantic Monday injures one, damages three vehicles
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Area Police Reports
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Beisswenger takes second at WCV meet
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Atlantic's Rush wins first meet title of season
- Homecoming: "Our Pride Can't Be Tamed" say the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton students
- Council to put more bite into dog control ordinance
- 2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Audubon refilling, but looking for another big run in '22
- Area Police Reports
- 2022 CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: Audubon seeks to build on Beisswenger's big year
- Back to Work, Back to School
- Exira Class of 1972 Minutes of 54th annual Reunion
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.