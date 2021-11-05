Harlan Police
Arrests
On Oct. 27 Edward Lloyd Auciello, 29, of Ankeny, was arrested following a call for a disturbance. Auciello was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with assault.
On Oct. 28, Juan Carlos Larumbe Carmona, 41, of Denison, was arrested following a traffic stop. Larumbe Carmona was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with failure to obey stop sign, providing false information, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
On Oct. 30, Brandon Michael Birks, 19, of Defiance, was arrested following a traffic stop. Birks was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accident
On Oct. 28, A GMC Sierra owned by Raymond Hazard was parked in the 1500 Block of Sixth Street in Harlan. It was struck on the driver's side by an unknown vehicle, damaging the side mirror. The other mirror wasn't found.