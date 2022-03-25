MANNING — When people say they work in the agriculture industry, the first image that comes to mind for many is that of a farmer. However, that image has dramatically changed and evolved over the years, offering our area students more and more opportunities. Iowa’s ag economy not only lives and thrives on our local farms and in livestock barns, it touches nearly every aspect of our economy in Iowa--from row crop production, banking and veterinary medicine to seed sales, insurance and manufacturing.
Puck Enterprises recognizes that our area students are the future of our industry and is providing them the chance to learn more about the way local companies have a global impact on agriculture during a special event on National Ag Day, Tuesday, March 22. More than 90 students from local districts participated in interactive tours at Puck Enterprises, south of Manning.
“Over the past 40 years, Puck has grown from a custom manure application business into the industry-leading producer of liquid transfer equipment,” says President and CEO, Jeremy Puck. “We now operate two other locations in the Midwest and one in Osijek, Croatia. We have also recently acquired two businesses that manufacture component parts for our equipment: BullDog Hose Company in North Carolina and US Coupling in Alabama. Our goal on National Ag Day is to have these students learn from each department what it takes to innovate, design, engineer, produce and distribute quality products on an international scale. They also got a first-hand glimpse of the many courses of study, skills and talents required for a business to grow while also ensuring we are being good stewards of our natural resources; working to preserve and enhance them for future generations.”
All attendees received a complimentary t-shirt, designed and produced by the FIRE (Finding Innovative Reasons to Excel) students of the IKM-Manning Community School District. This STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) initiative allows the students to learn about business, production and entrepreneurship
About Puck:
Iowa-based Puck Enterprises has been at the forefront of creating innovative liquid transfer products and technology since 1979. Forty years later, Puck leads the liquid transfer industry. The company’s employees understand the importance of building equipment that moves industries forward and improves the lives of the people who use it around the world.