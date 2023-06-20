CRESTON - Blaine Tristan McIntosh, 22, of Orient, was charged with lascivious acts with a child, a class D Felony; enticing a mini under 16 with a sexual purpose, a class D Felony; sex abuse in the third, child victim, 4 or more years older, first offense, a class C Felony and sex abuse in the third, child victim, 4 or more years old, first offense, a class C Felony, for offenses committed on June 15.
According to online court documents, on or about June 15McIntosh was said to have attempted to solicit a child to engage in a sex act for the purpose of arousing or satisfying his sexual desires. He also was said to have performed a sex act on the victim, a child 14 or 15-years-old, and had the victim perform a sex act on him, being four or more years older than the victim.
McIntosh was arrested on Monday, and was transported to the Union County Jail, and was being held on no bond, pending an appearance before a magistrate judge.