Carter new owner of Present Company

Andrea and Jason Fett purchased Present Company, located at 317 Broadway in Audubon, in 2020 and did many improvements to further enhance the allure of the store. Although Andrea loves the store, it’s customers and the community it serves, she feels the need to focus her attention on their family businesses, Fett Tire and Service and their family farming operation. This desire led to finding a new owner for Present Company, which is where Telia and Greg Carter come into the picture.
Telia, for the last 16 years, has worked at Landmands Bank but has decided to pursue something that speaks to her heart and is a passion that has always been in the back of her mind. Telia looks forward to putting her twist on an already fantastic shop in Audubon! So many of the things that we love about Present Company will stay the same, with a few changes — such as more of an online presence, being closed on Mondays, and staying open a little later on Thursdays — at least through the summer with Music in the Park happening. Stay tuned for more details to come.