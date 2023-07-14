AUDUBON — While it could take up to two years to arrive, Audubon Fire and Rescue will get a new pumper truck as part of a three to five year plan, according to Fire Chief Tyler Thygesen. The purchase of the truck was approved by the City council during a meeting this week.
According to City Clerk Joe Foran, the new truck would cost “about $420,000, and some change.” The total cost, according to Council minutes is $428,539.06.
Thygesen said the funds to purchase the truck were obtained from township taxes collected.
“There will be no loan or financing for this truck. In past practice a bond/loan has been used to make partial or all of these purchases,” he said, adding, “The planning that has taken place has set the Audubon Fire and Rescue Department, the City, and the Townships to have the funds obtained before the purchase. The truck will mainly be used as a tanker for our rural areas with the flexibility to be used as a pumper if needed.
Other notes from the fire department at the council meeting included the fact that EMS inspection had been done and was successful. SCBAs have been ordered, and the quarterly report showed 26 fires and 156 medical calls.