Courtney Cooper, 30 of Exira, was arrested on a Domestic Abuse Assault-1st charge on Jan. 15. She appeared before the magistrate and was released on her own recognizance.
Payton Watzke, 37 of Audubon, was arrested on Jan. 19, on a bench warrant for violation of pre-trial release. He is currently being held on a $25,000 cash only bond.
On Jan. 25, Sebastian D. Bobrowski of Glenview, Ill., was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance, first offense, for possessing THC, a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia; Bobrowski was traveling at a high rate of speed — radar clocked at 86 miles per hour — and law enforcement stopped the vehicle, and found the plate didn’t match the vehicle. The driver appeared to be nervous, and a Stuart K9 officer was deployed to an open air check of the vehicle, and indicated to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. A search turned up multiple items of drug paraphernalia and several THC wax containers containing THC wax. He was held on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.
On Jan. 25, Dario Enemecio Escobar Vargas, of Adair, was taken into custody for domestic abuse — injury or mental illness, first offense. On Jan. 26 an officer of the Adair Police Department was notified of a domestic assault that had occurred on Jan. 24 in front of children in the home. Law enforcement spoke with the victim and defendant, and the DHS had knowledge that the defendant had struck the victim in the face twice, once in the mouth and once in the left eye. The victim said the incident happened when they were in a bed and it was accidental. DHS had information that wasn’t where the assault took place. Escobar Vargas was held on a $1,000 cash or surety bond
On Jan. 26, Gary Francis Beaman, of Fontanelle was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance, third offense, after a traffic stop. Law enforcement observed Beaman’s vehicle had no rear lights. In speaking with Beaman the officer noticed the odor of marijauna from the vehicle, and Beaman admitted to smoking in the vehicle earlier in the day, and admitted to having a marijauna pipe near him the the vehicle. After a search ,a pipe with burned residue was found, along with a container with two bags of green leafy substance determined to be marijauna. Beaman was cited and released.