On Jan. 13, 2022, a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on Interstate 80, near the 87 mile marker. The driver, Jay Zimmerline, 59, of Fontanelle, lost control of the motorcycle. entered the median, and struck the cable barrier. Zimmerline was thrown from the motorcycle, suffering fatal injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Iowa State Patrol and Adair County Sheriff's office assisted at the scene.

