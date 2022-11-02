Falcon Ave between 190th Street and 185th Street which was closed to through traffic, due to bridge repairs, has reopened according to Audubon Secondary Roads officials. It closed on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and was expected to reopen by Tuesday, Nov. 8.
