BRAYTON — A head-on collision west of Brayton claimed the life of an Atlantic woman and resulted in injuries to a Harlan man.
At about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Lee Ann Hansen, 56, of Atlantic was eastbound on 320th Street just west of Goldfinch Place, and a 2017 Ford F250, driven by Gregory Keith Gregerson, 30, of Harlan, was also traveling on 320th.
The two vehicles met at the crest of the hill, hitting head-on and coming to rest in the north ditch.
Hansen who was not wearing a seatbelt was killed in the accident. Gregerson was wearing his seatbelt and suffered minor injuries, and was transported by a private vehicle.
Hansen was transported by Exira Fire and Rescue to the Schmidt Funeral Home in Atlantic.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Iowa State Patrol, Audubon County Sheriff’s office, Brayton Fire and Rescue, Exira Fire and Rescue, Audubon County Emergency Management and LifeFlight assisted at the scene.