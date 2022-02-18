ATLANTIC — Vanessa Strazdas, Cass County Attorney, will serve two days in jail on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence first offense.
Strazdas entered a voluntary guilty plea to the charge last week.
According to online court reports, Strazdas was sentenced to two days in jail, and a fine of $625 by Judge James S Heckerman. With costs and surcharge, the total amount owed is $818.75. She must complete the jail time by March 31.
The order of disposition was filed on Feb. 9 by Judge Heckerman.
Strazdas was arrested after crashing her car near the Atlantic Municipal Airport on Jan. 16, she was taken to the Cass County Jail and was released later that day.
At the time of her arrest, her BAC (blood alcohol content) was .159, nearly twice the legal limit. She has completed a court required drunk driver course, and a substance abuse evaluation. She has not been required to serve probation because she complied with the requirements, and submitted her temporary restricted license to the court, which then waived half of her fines, taking those from $1,250 to $625 plus court costs and surcharge.
Strazdas became the Cass County Attorney in February 2019.
, after the previous county attorney, Michael Hooper, was named a Fourth Judicial District Judge by Governor Kim Reynolds.