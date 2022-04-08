ATLANTIC — While grass is greening up and April showers are coming down, there’s something else area kids are looking forward to: Easter egg hunts!
Atlantic – Atlantic Rising’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. in the Atlantic City Park. Age groups for the hunt include 0-2 years, 3-4 years, 5-7 years, and 8-10 years old. Prizes, free beverages provided by Atlantic Bottling, free hotdogs provided by Hy-Vee, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand to wish everyone a Hoppy Easter! Atlantic Parks & Recreation will have their painted eggs decorating City Park. Vote for your favorite painted egg while you enjoy the morning event.
Also — Bring the kids to GracePoint Church, 1 East 22nd Street in Atlantic on April 9 to see the petting zoo, jump in the bounce house, participate in fun activities and enjoy free food! Open to the public — all activities are free! 2-5 p.m. at 1 East 22nd Street.
And, don’t miss the Doggy Bone Hunt in Atlantic on April 9 at 9 a.m. at the Buck Creek Dog Park, there will also be gift giveaways.
In other areas:
In Audubon, Audubon’s Women’s Association’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is coming up on Saturday, April 16 at the John James Audubon Park. It will begin at 11 a.m. Participants should gather on the east side of the park, across from the Courthouse. In case of bad weather, go to the Memorial Building. The event is open to kids ages fourth grade and younger, and hundreds of eggs will be available to search for. The Audubon’s Women’s Association is in need of plastic, fillable eggs, wrapped candy (small enough to fit in each egg), as well as monetary donations to purchase supplies. If you are able to help contact: Jenny Gust: 712-304-0700, Tiff Henkle: 712-210-3686, Jen Stetzel: 712-304-0458 and Heather Toft: 712-304-4052.
Brayton — The Easter Egg Hunt will be in Old Glory Park, from 3-4 p.m. Bring a basket and enjoy the hunt.
Cumberland – Cumberland’s Easter Egg Hunt will be on Saturday, April 16 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland City Park. Remember to bring your own basket! Prizes will be given out after the hunt. Cumberland Fire Department’s Pork Chop Supper to follow.
Elk Horn – Elk Horn’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 at noon in the Elk Horn City Park SW Shelter (rain location Elk Horn Town Hall). Hot dogs, chips and drink for a free will donation from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
Exira — Easter Egg Hunt in the Exira City Park 1-3 p.m. hunt eggs in appropriate age groups, prizes will be given away and the Easter bunny will be on hand
Red Oak – Red Oak’s Rotary Club’s annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at Fountain Square Park. Open to children up to age 10. Fountain Park will be filled with eggs, candy and numerous surprises. Age categories: 0-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-10.
Red Oak’s Police Department and Fire Department’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held on Saturday, April 16 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at The Five One 8. Pancakes, sausages and coffee or orange juice for a free will donation. Get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny! All proceeds benefit future activities. While you are there, please take the time to see the great art from local SWI artists.