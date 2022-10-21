DES MOINES – Iowans began casting ballots for the 2022 general election on Wednesday, Oct. 19, which is the start of the absentee voting period. It marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office and the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.
