ELK HORN — About two years ago, members of the Exira-EHK school board began discussions on partnering with the community on plans for renovating and expanding the weight room, located at the Exira building. During a meeting last week, board members continued discussions on the project, looking at plans for the work.
The board heard from Tom Benton and Travis Nelson on the plans to expand and renovate the weight room, but took no action on the plans.
The board would like to see more planning and cost information on the project before making their decision.
They did approve a design services proposal with Invision Architecture, but wanted one clarification. The board wanted the “scope” of the project to mean “renovation,” not just “soundproofing.”
In other business, the Exira-EHK School Board approved the award of a 2023-24 school year bid for milk, to Anderson-Erickson Dairies, but took no action on bread bids, since no bids were received. They also tabled fuel bids, due to a lack of bids received.