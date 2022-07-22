Audubon County Secondary Roads said that a project to completely resurface a road from Audubon to Guthrie Center will begin this week. There will be contractors working on F32/190th Street from Highway 71 east to the intersection with N46/Chestnut Road over the next few weeks for milling and resurfacing.
