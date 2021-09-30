AUDUBON - Bridge LE10 - on Lark Avenue over the East Nishnabotna River is a step closer to being replaced after bids were opened this week during the Audubon County Supervisors meeting.
“These were tight bids,” Supervisor Chair Rick Thompson said, “This is close.”
Four bids were received for the bridge reconstruction project: Cunningham Reis with a bid of $1,177,456.45; Murphy Heavy Contracting with a bid of $1,096,936.15; Dixon Construction with a bid of $1,157,808.65 and Graves Construction with a bid of $1,186,905.20
Murphy’s bid of $1,096,936.15 was the apparent low bidder, but officials with JEO will review the bids before the supervisors approve it officially. They plan to award the contract at their Oct. 12 meeting.
In other secondary roads business the supervisors approved a MidAmerican Utility Permit for 1449 Lark Avenue and considered and approved a tile line crossing on Nature Way.