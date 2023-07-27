MARNE — The Marne and Atlantic Fire Departments were called out about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday after a call of smoke in the building at the Derailed Bar and Grill in Marne at 105 Washington Street.
Marne Fire Chief Josh Krause reported a poorly discarded cigarette charred a boarded up window upstairs from the bar. A kitchen vent fan started filling the bar with smoke and patrons at the bar and grill were evacuated when that smoke began to fill the building.
“Some people on site ran up the stairs and doused the charred boards with a fire extinguisher before we arrived. We investigated to ensure the fire hadn’t spread anywhere else in the building.” Kause reported.
The building was ventilated after firefighters made sure there was no other fire present, no damage or injuries were reported.
Assisting Marne Fire and Rescue on site were deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s office and Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon.
“We want to send out special thanks to Mark, Mitch, Robert, and Ashley for jumping into action and figuring out where the smoke was coming from. Also Marne Fire and Rescue Association and Atlantic Fire and Rescue for showing up so quickly and everyone involved who helped! Thankfully nobody was hurt and very little damage. Thank you to all our customers for understanding and your support!” officials said.