Emergency Light

Red Emergency Lights

AUDUBON — Three men were charged after an incident in Exira, involving alcohol and two fired shot guns at the end of March.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate News staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate News plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags