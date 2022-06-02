Harlan Police
May 10 - Cory Robert Kyle, 34, of Avoca, was arrested following a traffic stop. Kyle was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to maintain registration plate.
May 13 - James Steven Ortiz Jr, 41, of Harlan, was arrested on an active warrant out of Colorado. Ortiz Jr was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
May 23 - Adam Tyrone Scheffler, 29, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Scheffler was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault, assault, and criminal mischief.
May 23 - Jasper William Daniel, 40, of Atlantic, was arrested following a traffic stop. Daniel was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while barred.
May 25 - Jesse Eugene Hutton, 32, of Omaha, Neb., was arrested on an active Pottawattamie warrant. Hutton was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
May 30 - Anthony Michael Bennett, 31, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Bennett was transported to the Shelby County Jail.