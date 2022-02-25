The Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will be hosting a “Beef Feedlot Marketing and Economics” meeting on Wednesday, March 2. The meeting will be held at the Wallace Learning Center on the ISU Armstrong Research Farm located at 53020 Hitchcock Ave, Lewis.
Presentations from Dr. Lee Schulz, ISU Extension livestock economist, Tim Christensen, ISU Extension farm management specialist, and Dr. Dan Loy, director of the Iowa Beef Center, will feature timely topics impacting the beef industry. Schulz will discuss market outlook and risk management, beef pricing from the producer to the consumer, competitive and transparent market proposals, and new USDA price reports. Christensen will address options for managing risk in the cattle industry, and Loy will review Iowa feedlot performance and benchmarking data.
The program will begin at 1:30 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. and is free to attend. Pre-registrations are requested by contacting the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132 or the East Pottawattamie County Extension Office at 712-482-6449. For more information, including details on other “Beef Feedlot Marketing and Economics” sessions planned across the state, please visit www.iowabeefcenter.org or email Dan Loy at dloy@iastate.edu.
Information about the program is also available on the Cass County Extension website at www.extension.iastate.edu/cass or by stopping into the Extension office at 805 West 10th Street in Atlantic.